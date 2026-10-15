US aims to destroy Iranian-Islamic civilization

Iranian Army spokesman said the United States aims to destroy Iranian-Islamic civilization, not merely overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Speaking on the anniversary of the founding of the Army's Political Ideological Organization, Brigadier General Akraminia said Iran's Islamic Revolution is one of the world's few great revolutions, with a cultural nature and an Islamic system rooted in Islamic teachings and the spiritual leadership of Imam Khomeini.

He said the enemy's false narratives in the recent war, aimed at presenting itself as victorious, must be countered, and that cultural figures bear a major responsibility in this regard.

Referring to recent remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Acropolis in Greece, Akraminia said they continue enemy efforts to weaken soft power foundations. Unlike the usual US claim that its enmity is only with the Islamic Republic and not the Iranian people, he said, Rubio's speech removed the mask of US hypocrisy and revealed its anti-civilizational nature and arrogant disposition. The goal of US rulers in the current war is the destruction of Iranian-Islamic civilization, not just the fall of the Islamic Republic, he said.

He also said that for the first time since World War II, the United States has suffered strategic isolation, with its main allies not coming to its aid.

MNA