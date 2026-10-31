Iran has no plan to meet US officials: FM

In an interview with Al Jazeera published on Saturday, Araghchi said that a US effort to open dialogue with Iran is “a positive step.”

He said that his country had studied a letter sent by US Vice President JD Vance in high-level meetings.

“The American side’s attempt to open the door to dialogue and understanding more broadly is a positive step,” he told Al Jazeera.

However, he warned: “If Washington’s goal in sending this letter is to stir up discord, it would be yet another mistake to add to its previous ones.”

Araghchi stated: "At present, there are no plans for a meeting with American officials; any claims to the contrary are just media speculation."

The Iranian Foreign Minister clarified: "We do not think we need a meeting with the Americans for the time being. Our conditions are clear, and mediators are continuing their consultations regarding them."

He added: "Once Washington agrees to our conditions, we will decide whether negotiations should be direct or indirect."

The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized: "An Iranian delegation has traveled to Doha, and my aide is currently in Qatar to continue those consultations."

He said that talks on the neculear issue will be at the second phase of the talks. "Mediators have put forward proposals regarding the nuclear issue, which we are currently reviewing as part of the second phase."

He stressed that Iran is a member of the NPT is coplying with it.

He admitted that the intensifed US economic sanctions have put some pressure on the Iranian economy while noting that Iran will not give in to pressures and will defend its dignity.

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