Fourth tanker explodes after hitting mine in Hormuz Strait

In a statement issued on Saturday, IRGC stated that a fourth supertanker, ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy not to transit via the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, struck a naval mine which resulted to a massive explosion.

The supertanker is currently on fire, the IRGC Navy added.

The violating supertanker, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, attempted to exit through the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, disregarding radio warnings issued by the IRGC Navy.

MNA/ 6994669