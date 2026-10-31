  1. Politics
Oct 31, 2026, 9:25 AM

IRGC Navy:

Fourth tanker explodes after hitting mine in Hormuz Strait

Fourth tanker explodes after hitting mine in Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Navy announced late on Friday that the fourth supertanker caught fire after attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route.

In a statement issued on Saturday, IRGC stated that a fourth supertanker, ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy not to transit via the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, struck a naval mine which resulted to a massive explosion.

The supertanker is currently on fire, the IRGC Navy added.

The violating supertanker, carrying over 2 million barrels of crude oil, attempted to exit through the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, disregarding radio warnings issued by the IRGC Navy.

MNA/ 6994669

News ID 249039

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News