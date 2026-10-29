Hegseth fires Pentagon’s chief planner

Sylvia held a key military planning role as director for strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff before his removal. His predecessor, Lieutenant General Joseph McGee, was also forced to retire by Hegseth.

“The Chairman, the Joint Staff, and the Joint Force extend our deepest gratitude to Lieutenant Gen. Brett Sylvia and his family for their 32 years of distinguished service to our nation,” a Joint Staff spokesperson told Al Jazeera. “We wish him and his family the best as they graduate to new opportunities and the next chapters of their lives.”

No official reason has been given for Sylvia’s departure.