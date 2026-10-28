  1. Politics
Oct 28, 2026, 7:53 AM

US spent more than $47bn on Iran war, Pentagon data shows

US spent more than $47bn on Iran war, Pentagon data shows

TEHRAN, Oct. 28 (MNA) – The US military has spent more than $47bn on the war on Iran, more than 25 percent higher than the Pentagon’s estimate in July.

The US military has spent more than $47bn on the war on Iran, more than 25 percent higher than the Pentagon’s estimate in July, according to data obtained by Reuters.

The latest estimate includes more than $29bn to replace munitions used in the conflict, and more than $6bn to replace military equipment, including aircraft and drones lost during the war.

The figures mark a significant increase from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s July estimate of $37.5bn.

Reuters reported that the estimate did not clearly account for the cost of repairing damage to US military bases caused by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

MNA 

News ID 248980

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