US senators want to escape quagmire of catastrophic failures

In a post on his X account on Saturday, Iran’s top diplomat wrote, “Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands. To escape justice, he has not regard for his own people either.”

“Like a degenerate gambler, he’s desperately seeking to save himself with more US blood and treasure. Even, US senators want out,” Araghchi emphasized.

Avi Gil, a retired major general in the Israeli military, has broken his silence regarding the events of October 7, 2023, once again questioning the performance of Israel's Prime Minister.

According to Gil, Netanyahu was warned—approximately three months prior to the attack—about the potential for war and the erosion of Israel's deterrence.

He stated that, at certain junctures, Netanyahu prioritized political considerations and the preservation of his governing coalition over accepting agreements that could have led to the release of the hostages.

MNA