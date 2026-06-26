  1. Economy
Jun 26, 2026, 10:07 AM

Iran, India urge broadening relations in oil, energy sectors

Iran, India urge broadening relations in oil, energy sectors

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad and India’s Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri have emphasized the importance of developing, strengthening, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in oil and energy sectors.

Paknejad met and held talks with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting held in Gurugram, Haryana, India, on Thursday.

During their meeting, both sides highlighted the positive relations and cooperation between the two countries.

India has historically been an important buyer of Iranian crude but ‌suspended imports in 2019 following ⁠the re-imposition of ​US sanctions on the export of ​Iranian ‌oil.

The 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting is held on June 25–26. BRICS brings together 11 major emerging economies and developing nations, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

MNA

News ID 245612

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