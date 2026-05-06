Damaged oil facilities being rebuilt as quickly as possible

Mohsen Paknejad talking on the sidelines of his meeting with the Energy Committee of the Parliament on Tuesday said that discussions in the meeting and in a series of meetings with lawmakers are boosting the morale of oil industry workers، Oil Ministry's news service Shana reported.

Paknejad expressed hope that the meetings will lead to legislative decisions and solutions to some of the industry’s problems. He also provided a report on the industry’s actions during the 40-day war.

The minister referred to the naval blockade by the enemy and the conditions for oil production and export during the third imposed war. Lawmakers offered views that Paknejad said will help sustain the ministry’s successes.

Paknejad said crude oil production did not drop on any day of the war, exports remained favorable, and the industry managed challenges by making timely decisions.

He described the industry’s achievements during the 40-day war as remarkable, crediting God and the efforts of his colleagues. He said upstream, midstream, downstream and fuel supply challenges were managed with no interruption in service to the Iranian people.

The minister noted that some oil facilities were damaged during the imposed war by missiles from American-Zionist enemies. Rebuilding those facilities is underway as quickly as possible and progressing well, he said, expressing hope the work will be completed on schedule.

MNA