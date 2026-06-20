French FM's meddlesome remarks 'height of hypocrisy'

In a French-language post on X on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, "Mr. Minister, it appears that hypocrisy and duplicity have remained among the defining characteristics of the French political culture to this day."

He went on to invoke the work of French playwright Molière, referring to the 1664 play Tartuffe or the Hypocrite.

"The same vice that Molière accurately described in the play Tartuffe or the Hypocrite in 1664: 'Hypocrisy has become a fashionable vice.'"

Baghaei reminded how Paris remained silent, while Iranian cities were subjected to attacks, saying French officials had effectively sided with the attackers during the latest unprovoked American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic of Iran, Press TV reported.

"At a time when Iranian cities were being brutally bombarded and innocent Iranians were being savagely massacred in Minab, Tehran, Lamard, Isfahan, and elsewhere, you remained silent and in fact collaborated with the aggressors," the spokesperson wrote, referring to some of the targeted cities, where civilian casualties were rife.

According to the official, the French government would, therefore, selectively resort to so-called "human rights concerns" for political purposes.

"Today, in line with your regime’s political interests, your conscience has suddenly and selectively awakened, and you brazenly preach about the human rights! What hypocrisy and duplicity!"

The remarks came after the French top diplomat Jean-Noel Barrot stated that his country would oppose the lifting of United Nations Security Council sanctions against Iran unless negotiations concerning the Islamic Republic met, what he called, Paris’ desired expectations regarding the nation's peaceful nuclear energy program.

Barrot also made similar interfering comments regarding the Islamic Republic’s defensive missile program and regional influence.

MNA