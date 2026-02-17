Iran, US agree on some issues in principle: FM Araghchi

Prior to Araghchi's interview with Iranian TV correspondent, the IRNA news agency's correspondent dispatched to Geneva reported that citing his sources close to the Iranian negotiating team, that the talks were very serious and that some issues in principle were agreed upon.

According to IRNA, the talks on further details were to continue after the delegations consulted with their respective capitals.

Bloomberg later also reported that the two sides agreed to hold the third round of their talks.

Foreign Minister Araghchi, who headed the Iranian negotiating team, told national Iranian TV that the talks were held in a constructive atmosphere. He said that, "We were able to reach some agreements on some issues in principle."

"The path has begun and can result in an agreement," Araghchi also said, adding that "Good progress has been made compared to the previous meeting."

Araghchi also stressed that the talks focused on the nuclear issues only.

"When it comes to drafting and writing an agreement, the work becomes more difficult," he added.

"Both sides have stances that will take some time to get closer to each other," the top Iranian negotiator said.

"The date for the next round has not been set, and it was agreed that the two sides would work on possible agreement texts as the exchanges of views will go on," he concluded.

KI