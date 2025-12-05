No world power able to disarm Hezbollah: Qassem

Speaking on the occasion of commemorating the martyred resistance scholars on Friday, he stated, “The martyred scholars’ blood is the light of our lives, and their ink is the path we follow.”

Let's remember the two great scholars, martyrs Sayyid Abbas Musavi and Sheikh Ragheb Harb, as pioneers of the Resistance Movement in Lebanon.

Hezbollah growth surprised many in Lebanon, abroad, he underlined.

Enemies wanted to eliminate Hezbollah because it embodied patriotism, independence, dignity, Naim Qassem emphasized.

Hezbollah has proven itself to be a unifying force on national level, he said, adding that Hezbollah will cooperate with anyone to build Lebanon and liberate it.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Israeli expansionist policy, stating that Israeli expansionist aggression against Lebanon must be confronted by all means, according to Al-Manar.

Hezbollah chief emphasized that US, Israel cannot interfere in Lebanese internal affairs.

He went on to say that Hezbollah will defend Lebanon and will not surrender.

Hezbollah has worked on the basis of the perfection of religion, adhered to Islamic constants, and believed in jihad in the way of God as guidance for humanity, Sheikh Naim Qassem added.

“We were raised in Hezbollah to love the homeland, believe in freedom of choice, establish a state, and freedom of expression.”

The arrogant world wants to eliminate Hezbollah because the resistance presents a transformative project with patriotism, liberation, and dignity.

Hezbollah is an integral part of the Lebanese resistance and has cooperated with various forces.

He further pointed out that Hezbollah has built a relationship with the Christian community, particularly in 2006, based on Lebanon’s interests

Hezbollah opponents tried to tarnish the Party’s welcome letter to the Pope because it reflects purity.

Hezbollah does not seek validation from anyone and will not recognize anyone’s right to give such certificates, Hezbollah leader underscored/.

Lebanon faces a serious Israeli expansionist aggression that must be countered with all means, he opined.

Hezbollah will defend itself, its people, and its country, and will not surrender, he maintained, stating that Lebanese government’s decision to include a civilian member in the ceasefire committee was a free concession that would not change Israel’s stance.

Hezbollah has done its part, and the ball is now in the government’s court, the Hezbolllah secretary general also noted

