Belgium recognizes State of Palestine: PM

"Belgium is giving out a strong political and diplomatic signal to the world today by joining the group of countries that [have] announced the recognition of the State of Palestine," the Belgian prime minister said.

"The effective conduct of diplomatic relations with the new state of Palestine, including the opening of the Belgian embassy and the conclusion of international agreements, will be carried out once the objectives of the New York Declaration have been achieved," De Wever stated.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Paris’s recognition of Palestinian statehood. Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Portugal voiced their recognition of the State of Palestine a day before.

