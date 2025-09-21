Iran reaffirms unwavering commitment to peace

Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva issued a post on X, saying, "Throughout history, the Iranian people have always been steadfast in peace-loving, inspired from their religious and mythical heroes."

"For over two centuries, Iranians have never sought to act as aggressors toward any nation. However, they do not tolerate oppression or aggression from foreign powers to their dignity and homeland," the mission added.

"On this #InternationalDayofPeace, we have an opportunity to highlight and reaffirm Iran’s unwavering commitment to peace," the mission concluded.

MNA/