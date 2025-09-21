  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2025, 1:08 PM

Iran reaffirms unwavering commitment to peace

Iran reaffirms unwavering commitment to peace

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Permanent Mission to the UN office reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to peace.

Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva issued a post on X, saying, "Throughout history, the Iranian people have always been steadfast in peace-loving, inspired from their religious and mythical heroes."

"For over two centuries, Iranians have never sought to act as aggressors toward any nation. However, they do not tolerate oppression or aggression from foreign powers to their dignity and homeland," the mission added.

"On this #InternationalDayofPeace, we have an opportunity to highlight and reaffirm Iran’s unwavering commitment to peace," the mission concluded.

MNA/

News ID 236695

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News