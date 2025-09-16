Stronger Islamic unity is most effective response to Israeli

During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, the Iranian president expressed optimism about the rapid establishment of official relations between Iran and Egypt.

President Pezeshkian conveyed his satisfaction with the diplomatic exchanges between the two countries. He noted that both nations share a rich and proud history, and their cooperation could significantly benefit not only their own countries but also the broader region.

President el-Sisi expressed his happiness with the progress in bilateral relations. He highlighted the potential for Iran and Egypt to work together to serve their mutual interests and those of other regional nations.

El-Sisi also stressed the importance of closer ties among Islamic countries and the need for a unified and practical stance against the escalation and persistence of Israeli crimes.

MNA/President.ir