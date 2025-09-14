UN backs a Palestinian state; What is the French-Saudi plan?

On Friday, the UN General Assembly announced its support for the New York Declaration with a majority vote. The declaration outlines concrete and time-bound steps for implementing the so-called two-state solution.

The draft resolution, introduced by France and Saudi Arabia, concerns the “establishment of a Palestinian state without Hamas” and was adopted with 142 votes in favor, 12 against, and 10 abstentions.

The draft text condemns the Israeli regime’s attacks against civilians in Gaza, civilian infrastructure, and the blockade and starvation imposed on the enclave’s residents, while stressing that the two-state solution must be revived without Hamas.

This UNGA move comes just ten days ahead of a meeting on September 22, co-chaired by Paris and Riyadh, during which France previously announced its intention to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

What Is the New York Declaration?

The seven-page New York Declaration is the outcome of an international meeting at the United Nations in July—hosted by Saudi Arabia and France—on the decades-long conflict. The United States and the Israeli regime boycotted the event.

The International Conference on Palestine was held at the UN headquarters in New York from July 27–29. The conference issued a statement calling for collective action to end the Gaza war and reaffirming support for the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

As the French ambassador to the UN stated, the declaration includes specific, tangible steps toward achieving the two-state solution, which are expected to be discussed at the upcoming General Assembly session. Participating countries will deliberate on the way forward, and a final document may be issued afterward.

The New York Declaration outlines a roadmap to accelerate and broaden recognition of a Palestinian state on the international stage, alongside ending the Gaza war and terminating the Israeli regime’s occupation of the West Bank. Key points raised at the international conference include: ending Israeli occupation, withdrawal of Zionists from occupied territories, granting Palestinians the right to self-determination, a fair resolution of the refugee issue, irreversible measures toward implementing the two-state solution, disarmament, and holding elections in Palestine.

The declaration also emphasizes the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, reconstruction of the enclave, formation of a transitional committee under the Palestinian Authority to administer Gaza, prisoner exchanges, return of Israeli captives’ bodies, and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. It reaffirms that Gaza and the West Bank are inseparable, with Gaza forming part of the future Palestinian state alongside the West Bank.

Reactions to the UN General Assembly Decision

As expected, the Israeli regime voiced opposition to the UNGA’s endorsement of the New York Declaration, claiming it was shameful and a factor in prolonging the war.

A spokesperson for the Israeli regime's foreign ministry described the General Assembly meeting as an alleged political circus detached from reality. He added that the New York Declaration makes no reference to Hamas’s role in the ongoing war, disarmament, or the release of Israeli captives. The US delegation also opposed the declaration during the vote.

Morgan Ortagus, an advisor to the US delegation at the UN, reiterated Washington’s opposition to the New York Declaration and the establishment of a Palestinian state, claiming the General Assembly’s move amounted to a gift to Hamas.

Meanwhile, Hussein al-Sheikh, Deputy Head of the Palestinian Authority, hailed the move as an important step toward ending Israeli occupation. He welcomed the UNGA’s support for the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East al-Quds as its capital.

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the General Assembly’s decision, stressing in a statement that the move reflects international consensus on securing the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.

Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Arab League likewise welcomed the UNGA’s step.

