Iran-Iraq security pact to boost nations' stability

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized in Baghdad that Hezbollah and other resistance movements in Lebanon possess high political maturity and are fully capable of determining their own national interests without needing a guardian.

Larijani also addressed the recently signed Iran–Iraq security agreement, explaining its core aim is to ensure no individual or country can undermine the security of either nation, thereby strengthening bilateral stability. He described it as a model for broader regional security cooperation, with the goal of empowering all countries in the area. "We believe that this memorandum is a model of security cooperation that can be extended to other countries. That is, our idea is that all countries in the region are secure and strong."

Highlighting Iraq’s resilience, Larijani said its people are courageous and do not need dictates from others.

LArijani's visit to Baghdad included meetings with Iraq’s Prime Minister, President, Parliament Speaker, National Security Advisor, and leaders of several political parties.

