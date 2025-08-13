Arbaeen Pilgrimage: World's largest peaceful gathering

During the Islamic month of Safar, pilgrims traverse the deserts from Najaf to Karbala, a 50-mile trek embodying love and solidarity.

Imam Hossein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), was martyred in 680 AD for refusing to pledge allegiance to tyranny, becoming a symbol of courage, justice, and sacrifice.

Along the route, Mawkibs (volunteer service stations) provide free aid and hospitality, showcasing generosity and selflessness.

Arbaeen, meaning forty, signifies the end of mourning, and the pilgrimage represents a pledge to uphold Imam Hossein's values.

Arbaeen is distinguished by its inclusivity, with people of all faiths walking together, promoting dialogue and unity.

Upon reaching Karbala, pilgrims gather at the shrines of Imam Hossein and Hazrat Abbas (AS), deepening their spiritual connection through prayers and acts of charity.

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage exemplifies selflessness, unity, and resistance against oppression. The event transcends cultural boundaries, fostering understanding and compassion among diverse communities.

Despite its massive scale, Arbaeen remains peaceful, a testament to the pilgrims' commitment to non-violence and spiritual reflection.

The journey to Karbala is not merely physical; it is a transformative experience that cleanses the soul and strengthens faith.

Many pilgrims walk barefoot, enduring hardships as a symbol of devotion and empathy for Imam Hossein's suffering.

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage is a reminder of the enduring power of faith, love, and the pursuit of justice in a world often marked by conflict and division.

The values of Arbaeen inspire individuals to stand up for what is right, even in the face of adversity, and to work towards a more just and compassionate world for all.

As the pilgrims converge in Karbala, they create a sea of humanity united by their shared love for Imam Hossein and their commitment to his message of peace and righteousness.

Over the first 10 days of Safar, one million Iranian pilgrims crossed into Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, according to Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Iranian border police commander.

As of Tuesday, approximately 250,000 had returned, Goudarzi said, noting that 63,000 pilgrims from other countries crossed through Iran, with 40,000 having returned.

The Chazzabeh border crossing is used by foreign pilgrims, while Shalamcheh border crossing also in the Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran is reserved for Iranian nationals with legal residency.

This annual observance, held on the 20th of Safar in the Islamic lunar calendar, is one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Shia Muslims, particularly from Iraq and Iran, undertake pilgrimages to Karbala, some trekking hundreds of kilometers to honor Imam Hussein's (AS) shrine.

This tradition has persisted through centuries, representing a commitment to Imam Hussein's principles and a renewal of allegiance to his path.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour