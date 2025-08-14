Travelogue on Arbaeen: "Kings on Foot"

The book "Padshahan-e Piyadeh" (Kings on Foot), published by 'Ahd-e Mana, is a collection of short stories about the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Authored by Behzad Daneshgar and Mohammad Ali Jafari, it tells the stories of people's devotion to Imam Hussain (AS) and the journey from Najaf to Karbala.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage involves a significant trek to Karbala, Iraq, to honor Imam Hossein.

Pilgrims undertake this journey, often on foot, from Najaf to Karbala, covering a distance of approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers).

This annual event is recognized as the world's largest pilgrimage, characterized by expressions of love and devotion.

The book captures the compelling experiences of pilgrims, including their blistered feet and heartfelt emotions during the Arba'een pilgrimage.

The pilgrims’ stories emphasize enduring pain, blistered feet, and acts of small and large sacrifices along the journey, testing their will and confronting inner struggles.

The book depicts how fellow pilgrims and guides support each other, overcoming hardships together, and reinforcing one another.

Doubts and inner trust, belief in the sacred destination, and the felt presence of the spiritual journey during the trek are narrated by the authors.

The book shows the physical journey as a symbol of inner travel, introspection, reevaluating values and life priorities, and ethical refinement.

"Kings on Foot" depicts the connection to Imam Hussein (AS) and the Prophet’s family, and the place of Arba'een in Shiite identity and local/national narratives.

Alongside physical hardship, an inner calm and spiritual experiences interwoven with the physical journey are demonstrated in the book.

The book aims to boost human bonds beyond differences of ethnicity, gender, or age in a setting where everyone moves toward a common goal.

Each personal story contributes to a broader, collective portrayal of the journey.

Daneshgar and Jafari masterfully weave these themes together, creating a tapestry of human experience set against the backdrop of one of the world's largest pilgrimages.

"Padshahan-e Piyadeh" is not just a travelogue; it is a deeply introspective exploration of the human spirit, faith, and the profound impact of a shared spiritual journey.

The authors delve into the seemingly mundane details of the pilgrimage—the dust-covered roads, the simple acts of kindness, the quiet moments of reflection—and elevate them to reveal the extraordinary depths of human connection and devotion.

The book serves as a poignant reminder that even in the face of physical hardship and emotional trials, the journey towards a sacred destination can unlock a profound sense of inner peace and collective unity.

It encourages readers to contemplate their own life's journey, to find meaning in the small moments, and to recognize the transformative power of faith and shared experience.

The Arbaeen Walk is a pilgrimage where millions of Shia Muslims travel to Karbala, Iraq, commemorating the 40th day after Ashura, the martyrdom of Imam Hussein.

This major Shia Muslim religious event is a spiritual experience fostering unity and devotion as participants remember Imam Hussein's sacrifice.

The route features Mawkibs, volunteer-run stations offering free food, drinks, medical aid, and rest.

Attracting diverse participants globally, the Arbaeen Walk stands as one of the world's largest peaceful gatherings.

Bearing flags and chanting religious slogans, the pilgrims walk for days, reflecting on Imam Hussein's teachings of justice and resistance against oppression.

The act of walking symbolizes their commitment to his ideals and their spiritual connection to his suffering.

Despite the harsh conditions and potential security risks, the pilgrims persevere, driven by their faith and love for Imam Hussein.

The Arbaeen Walk is a testament to the enduring legacy of Imam Hussein and the power of faith to unite people from all walks of life.

It showcases the Shia community's deep devotion and their commitment to preserving the memory of Imam Hussein's sacrifice for generations to come.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour