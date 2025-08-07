3 killed, wounded in Israeli attack on southern Lebanon

The person who was martyred in the Israeli aggression, in "Marjayoun" District in southern Lebanon, had Syrian citizenship, the ministry stated.

This news comes as media reported on Wednesday night that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area around the town of Zawtar Ash Sharqiya in Nabatieh District in southern Lebanon.

These attacks have been carried out in continuation of Israel's aggressive policy towards Lebanese territory and have raised concerns about escalating tensions and a wider conflict.

