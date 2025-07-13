  1. Politics
Developing Iran missile capability absolutely necessary: gen.

TEHRAN, Jul. 13 (MNA) – A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Coprs (IRGC) general has said that Iran will continue to develop missile capability as an absolute necessity.

Major General Mostafa Izadi, the Commander of the Cyber and New Threats Department of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Sunday that the missile industry, which is the result of the blood of martyrs and the struggles of warriors in the Sacred Defense (during the Iraqi Baathist regime's war against Iran), has to developed.

He considered the missile power of the armed forces to be the defensive power in nautre to defend the Iranian nation, addign that "The path of these martyrs in developing missile power will continue steadily, and just as with the martyrdom of Tehrani Moghadam (the founding father of Iran missile industry), their pure blood caused this movement to move forward with greater strength and initiative, after the martyrdom of [General Ami Ali] Hajizadeh (the former IRGC Aeospace Force), this path will also flourish and develop further."

Major General Izadi considered the development of missile capability an inevitable necessity, saying that "our missile capability has astonished military experts in the world. He added that "With the blessing of the pure blood of the martyrs, this path will move forward with greater strength and the Islamic Revolution and the great nation of Iran will have the upper hand against the enemies."

