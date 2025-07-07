UNSC inaction caused by members' destructive approach: FM

Addressing the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi referred to the necessity of structural reforms in the structure of the United Nations in order to adapt to the realities of today's world, saying that the inaction of the United Nations Security Council in the face of violations and threats to peace is caused by the selective and destructive approach of some of its members.

Rejecting economic sanctions and unilateral coercive measures as pressure tools against independent governments, the foreign minister called for the creation of a legal mechanism in BRICS to monitor and deal with these measures in international forums.

Referring to the importance of new technologies and sciences, including artificial intelligence, in the economic growth and development of the global south, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that we must be united in confronting the excuses put forward by some governments to deprive our countries of their fundamental rights to benefit from science and technology.

In another part of his speech, Araghchi pointed to the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran and said, These days, the people of Iran are mourning their loved ones, including women and children, who were martyred as a result of the brutal aggression of the Zionist regime with the support, cooperation and finally the participation of the United States.

This military aggression was only because Iran sought to acquire a technology and science, nuclear technology, for peaceful purposes, he said.



RHM/