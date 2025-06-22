  1. Politics
Jun 23, 2025, 12:25 AM

Israel strikes another ambulance in Iran, 3 killed

Israel strikes another ambulance in Iran, 3 killed

TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Three people were martyred after the Israeli regime attacked an ambulance in Iran's Najafabad.

"This evening, the child-killing Zionist regime, in an inhumane act, targeted an ambulance carrying a patient on Shariati Street near Shahid Montazeri Hospital in Najafabad," Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki, the governor of Najafabad, told reporters on Sunday evening.

He added that the ambulance, which was transferring a patient to the hospital, was severely damaged by a drone strike, and the passengers of the ambulance, including the driver, the patient, and the patient's companion, were martyred.

As a result of being hit by the drone, the ambulance veered off its path and hit a passing car, he added.

MNA/6508655

News ID 233519

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News