Israel strikes another ambulance in Iran, 3 killed

"This evening, the child-killing Zionist regime, in an inhumane act, targeted an ambulance carrying a patient on Shariati Street near Shahid Montazeri Hospital in Najafabad," Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki, the governor of Najafabad, told reporters on Sunday evening.

He added that the ambulance, which was transferring a patient to the hospital, was severely damaged by a drone strike, and the passengers of the ambulance, including the driver, the patient, and the patient's companion, were martyred.

As a result of being hit by the drone, the ambulance veered off its path and hit a passing car, he added.

