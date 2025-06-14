Nuclear talks with US ‘meaningless’ after Israel aggression

“The other side (the US) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran’s territory,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement.

He said Israeli regime “succeeded in influencing” the diplomatic process and the Israeli attack would not have happened without Washington’s permission.

Iran earlier accused the US of being complicit in Israel’s attacks.

The sixth round of US–Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, but it was unclear whether it would go ahead after the Israeli strikes.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters that he and his team had known the Israeli attacks were coming but they still saw room for an accord, Reuters reported.

MNA