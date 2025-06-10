Iran-US talks have not hit an impasse: Negotiator

Speaking to local Iranian media on Tuesday, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, who is a member of the Iranian negotiating team, rejected as false the media speculation that the Omani mediated talks with the United States on the lifting of sanctions and Iranian nuclear program have not hit an impasse, saying that "as it is true about every international negotiation, Iran-US talks take time and there are ups and downs in the process of the those talks."

He said, “We are preparing the response, which has not yet been finalized. Good work has been made on it, and we believe that the response we will provide will be reasonable. We hope it will be completed in the coming days and handed over to Oman’s Foreign Minister so he can convey it to the Americans.”

Regarding the details of Iran’s proposal, he added, “Our proposal is certainly not a one-sentence or one-paragraph text that can be easily dismissed. It contains elements that demonstrate our seriousness, show that our position has a defined framework, and indicate that we intend to work based on established principles. Our approach is logical.”

He emphasized that any proposal should have internal coherence, with a logical beginning and end, ensuring that the different sections do not contradict one another.

Takht-e-Ravanchi stressed that the prepared text has not yet been finalized, but serves as a credible basis for further discussions. “If there is political will on the other side, we believe there is room for progress. Naturally, in any international negotiation, the submitted text is only the starting point, and deeper discussions must follow. Some sections may be agreed upon quickly, while others may require more time,” he added.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said, “The reality is that we are not discussing an excessively lengthy text at this stage because we do not intend to present a comprehensive, time-consuming agreement or understanding. The proposal we have submitted serves as a framework for an agreement. If there is mutual understanding regarding this framework, we can then begin more detailed negotiations on specific issues.”

He said that if this framework is agreed upon, it could lead to a mutually satisfactory outcome.

Takht-e-Ravanchi further emphasized that Tehran’s proposed text could keep the window of diplomacy open for continuing the current process toward reaching a final agreement.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

MNA/IRN