Iran , China stress implementing joint 25-year agreement

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Islamic Republic of Iran Cong Peiwu have emphasized the development of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their strong commitment to implementing the 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China.

Ahead of President Pezeshkian’s important visit to China, Cong met with Araghchi on Monday to discuss the latest developments in bilateral relations within the framework of the comprehensive cooperation program, as well as key issues regarding regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

Referring to growing ties between Iran and China, Araghchi emphasized the two sides’ firm determination to expand ties and seriously implement the 25-year cooperation agreement.

He emphasized Iran’s commitment to boost all potential to enhance bilateral relations with China.

Araghchi hailed China’s constructive position on regional and international developments and emphasized strengthening consultations to counter unilateral and bullying approaches in the international arena.

He said that President Pezeshkian’s upcoming visit to China will mark a turning point in further developing bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Cong lauded the strong relations between Iran and China.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear issue and the importance of China’s continued constructive role in this regard.

MNA/