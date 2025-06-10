Iran to give proportionate response to IAEA BoG resolution

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with Takeshi Iwaya, the Foreign Minister of Japan, where he also highlighted that Tehran will never seek nuclear weapons in accordance with Islamic teachings.

The top Iranian diplomat also emphasized Iran's position on protecting the legitimate rights of the Iranian people to fully benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, saying that, "Any ill-considered and destructive decision in the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran will be met with a proportionate response from Iran."

He further warned that the consequences of in the aftermath of the resolution will lie with the member states that have drafted the resolution.

Araghchi also referred to Japan's balanced positions in foreign policy and expressed hope that "we will witness appropriate positions and actions by Japan and other member countries at the Board of Governors in order to strengthen the path of dialogue and interaction."

The Japanese Foreign Minister, for his part, welcomed the continued talks between Iran and the United States, emphasizing Iran's legitimate right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Takeshi Iwaya also expressed satisfaction with the continuation of the ongoing talks and consultations between the two countries and expressed hope that these close contacts and communications between the two countries will continue at all levels in line with the goal of all-out expansion of relations.

KI