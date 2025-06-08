Iran ready to develop ties with all of European states: FM

Araghchi has held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Riccardo Guariglia, who was in Tehran on Sunday for the fifth round of political consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Italy.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister pointed to the long-standing and friendly relations between Iran and Italy in various political, economic and cultural fields, emphasizing Tehran's readiness to develop and expand relations with various European countries, especially Italy, based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Araghchi also considered it important and effective to hold regular and continuous political consultation meetings between Iran and Italy to better understand the positions and perspectives of the two countries in order to help expand bilateral relations and to boost stability and security in the region and the world.

The Italian diplomat, for his part, expressed his pleasure at his visit to Iran and meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister, conveying the greetings and best wishes of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to his Iranian counterpart.

Riccardo Guariglia also expressed his satisfaction with his fruitful and constructive meeting and negotiations with the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stressing his country's interest in developing and deepening relations between Tehran and Rome based on mutual interests.

