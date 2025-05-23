Nahid-2 telecommunications satellite to be launched soon

Speaking in an interview with national Iranian TV correspondent on Friday, Vahid Yazdanian pointed to the launch of satellites, adding, “We have defined a set of research satellites that aim to test various satellite subsystems, which account for more than 97 percent of satellite subsystems produced domestically.”

The Research-1, 2, 3 and 4 satellites are satellites being built in cooperation with the private and academic sectors, he emphasized.

Nahid-2 (meaning Venus) is the advanced version of Nahid-1, a telecommunication satellite through which Iran can enter the space communication industry.

Since 2005, Iran has joined the club of space countries by sending the Sina-1 satellite, which was sent into orbit with the help of Russia. Since then, the Iranian Space Agency has put planning for the use of space and the expansion of space technologies in the country using local knowledge and international cooperation on the agenda.

Earlier, Iran’s minister of information and communications technology (ICT) had said that three equipped space bases would be launched in the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025).

Speaking on the occasion of “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” on Saturday, Sattar Hashemi stated that developing satellites and launching giant projects, including Chabahar, Salmas and Chenaran satellite bases, would be commissioned before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year.

