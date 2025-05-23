Iran FM Araghhci leaves Tehran for Rome for talk with US

Iran’s top diplomat, at the head of a political delegation consisting of legal, political, and banking and financial experts, left Tehran for for Rome to attend the fifth round of these talks with US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Iran’s Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, Spokesperson for Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei and a number of other diplomats and experts are among the members of the delegation accompanying Araghchi during the nuclear talks.

Iran’s top diplomat has so far held four rounds of nuclear talks (three in Muscat and once in Rome) with the US negotiating team headed by Witkoff indirectly and with the mediation of Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The talks, which began in April, are the highest-level contact between the two countries since the United States quit the 2015 nuclear accord unilaterally during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Earlier on Wednesday, Araghchi said the Iranian delegation is reviewing the proposed time and venue of the 5th round of talks even as he emphasized the country’s resolve to confront excessive US demands.

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said later in the day that the fifth round of the negotiations will take place in Rome on Friday.

