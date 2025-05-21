Iran, US delegations to meet in Rome Friday: Omani FM

The 5th round of Iran-US talks will take place in Rome this Friday 23rd May," according to the Omani foreign minister on Wednesday.

The Iranian and US delegations have held four rounds of indirect talks on Tehran's nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions in the Omani capital Muscat and Italy's Rome.

Meanwhile, Iran and three European countries -- France, Germany and Britain, collectively known as the E3 -- held a high-level meeting in Türkiye's Istanbul on Friday on the latest developments in the Iran-US indirect talks, the sixth round of such talks between Iran and the E3 since September 2024, which have covered Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of sanctions, among other issues.

MNA