Tehran, New Delhi emphasize expanding parliamentary coop.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with Speaker of Indian Parliament’s Lower House OM Birla on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held from June 3 to 5 at the National Congress Palace in Brasilia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, the recent regional and international developments, emphasizing the use of common capacities of the two countries for the development of interactions.

Iranian parliament speaker pointed to the historical and cultural commonalities between the two countries, noting that Iran and India can have much greater interactions and cooperation with each other.

Referring to the role played by Iran and India in the region, he pointed out that the two countries enjoy high potentials and capabilities to enhance parliamentary cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian Parliament speaker pointed to the financial and monetary capacities of the BRICS Group of the emerging economies, noting that cooperation can continue with strengthening mechanisms such as BRICS Pay and the two countries can use their national currencies for their transactions.

Iran considers India, along with China and Russia, as three strategic partners and are determined to expand economic relations with India, Ghalibaf underlined.

Indian parliament speaker, for his part, pointed to the historical and civilizational relations between Iran and India, expressing hope that the cooperation between the two countries will increase to a great extent in the future.

India will make its utmost efforts to for establish close relations between the two countries, Birla emphasized.

The world order must be based on law and mutual cooperation, he said, adding, “We hope that political, economic, and social interactions between Iran and India will provide new opportunities for both nations.”

