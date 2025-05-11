Petropars Co. exporting technical-eng. services to Venezuela

Speaking on the sidelines of the last day of 29th Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition dubbed “Iran Oil Show 2025" at Tehran Permanent International fairgrounds on Sunday, Hamidreza Saghafi said that Petropars Group is currently carrying out giant projects in Venezuela in the fields of repairing and maintaining oil tanks as well as several other projects.

The first phase of Petropars Oil company is being put into operation and will likely be launched with the participation of Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

The company has more than $20 billion worth of projects at hand, the most important of which can be referred to the repair and maintenance of oil tank and also pump station repair projects in Venezuela, Saghafi underlined.

The official pointed out that negotiations with Venezuelan officials are continuing, he said, adding that negotiations have also been held with the Iraqi oil minister to implement projects in the country.

