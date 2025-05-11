Indirect Iran-US to begin in Muscat later on Sunday

The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the Iranian nuclear issue and lifting the oppressive sanctions on Tehran will kick off in Muscat later on Sunday. The talks are mediated by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff head the two delegations in the talks.

Before the talks kick off on Sunday, Araghchi held a meeting with his Omani counterpart.

In the meeting, the Iranian foreign minister expressed his gratitude to the foreign minister and the Omani government for hosting and playing an important role in facilitating the Iran-US talks. He also explained Iran's viewpoints on the most important aspects of the talks and Iran's principled positions in that regard.

