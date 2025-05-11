FM Spox. announces exact time of Iran-US talks

This round of Iran-US negotiations will begin at around 12:00 PM today in Muscat, the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ismail Baghaei, told reporters on Sunday.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of a team of technical experts, is based in Muscat to provide the necessary advice during the negotiations, the Iranian senior diplomat added.

The delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no effort to protect the interests of the Iranian nation and safeguard the country's precious achievements in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, while simultaneously lifting the sanctions and oppressive economic restrictions, Baghaei added.

The fourth round of the indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington is set to be held within hours.

Nournews quoted an informed source as saying that the Iranian team has arrived in Muscat and is preparing to participate in indirect talks with the United States.

He said that the location of the talks in Muscat will be determined by the Omani Foreign Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister said ahead of the fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks in Oman that Iran remains committed to its principled positions, while criticizing the US for inconsistent and contradictory statements.

"Following my recent trip to the region and consultations with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, I am now heading to Oman. We had additional consultations this morning in Tehran, and we hope to reach a determining point in this round," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday morning.

"Unfortunately, we hear many contradictory statements from the other side. There are inconsistencies in both their interviews and the positions they adopt. Their stance during negotiations differs from what they express outside the talks, and this is one of the key problems in the negotiation process."

"In contrast to the other party," Araghchi continued, "the Islamic Republic of Iran has well-known positions grounded in principles. We have moved along a straight path, and our positions are entirely clear."

"Iran’s nuclear program is built upon strong legal and lawful foundations. All of its aspects are peaceful, and it has always been and will remain under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This is a right of the Iranian people that is neither up for negotiation nor compromise."

