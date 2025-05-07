Media speculations on Pezeshkian-Trump meeting fake, baseless

In response to a question about a series of rumors published in the media about the status of Iran-US negotiations, including the rumor of a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump next week, the dissatisfaction of the negotiating parties with Oman, Iran's proposal for direct negotiations, and the like, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaeivconsidered all these claims to be fake and baseless news.

Providing information about the activities of the diplomatic apparatus, including the indirect Iran-US talks, in a transparent, professional, and timely manner will be carried out by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he noted.

Iran and the US have so far held three rounds of Oman-mediated talks.

The fourth round had initially been scheduled for May 3 in the Italian capital. But it was postponed due to what Iran described as “technical and logistical” reasons.

Both sides have so far described their talks as generally productive, including the last round, which was billed as a “constructive” process.

