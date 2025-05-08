  1. Technology
May 8, 2025, 2:07 PM

General Bagheri:

Defense ministry equipment aligned with modern warfare needs

Defense ministry equipment aligned with modern warfare needs

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Major General Mohammad Bagheri says Iran’s defense equipment is designed to meet the demands of contemporary and future battlefields, including cyber and electronic warfare.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited the latest achievements of the Defense Industries Organization under the Ministry of Defense.

During his visit, Bagheri stated that the weapons and equipment developed are aligned with the requirements of modern global conflicts as well as the wars of the future.

He added that appropriate measures have been taken in response to the enemy’s capabilities, particularly in electronic warfare, cyber warfare, and advanced technologies.

The characteristics such as mobility and agility, smart systems, network-centric capabilities, explosive power, and firing accuracy have all been seriously pursued and are visible in the products developed, the military official noted.

MP/6460865

News ID 231583

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News