Defense ministry equipment aligned with modern warfare needs

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, visited the latest achievements of the Defense Industries Organization under the Ministry of Defense.

During his visit, Bagheri stated that the weapons and equipment developed are aligned with the requirements of modern global conflicts as well as the wars of the future.

He added that appropriate measures have been taken in response to the enemy’s capabilities, particularly in electronic warfare, cyber warfare, and advanced technologies.

The characteristics such as mobility and agility, smart systems, network-centric capabilities, explosive power, and firing accuracy have all been seriously pursued and are visible in the products developed, the military official noted.

MP/6460865