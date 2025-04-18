FM Araghchi meets with Russian counterpart Lavrov in Moscow

In a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday, Iranian top diplomat Abbas Araghchi thanked Russia for its warm hospitality towards the Iranian delegation, adding that "Yesterday, I had a very good and long meeting with Mr. Putin and handed over a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to him."

"This was both a message to Mr. Putin and a message to the whole world that Iran considers Russia its main and strategic partner and consults on important issues," the Iranian minister said at the meeting with Lavrov.

He added that, "Perhaps never in their history have relations between Iran and Russia been so close and strong. We recently signed a comprehensive strategic treaty in Moscow that has broadened and enhanced our relations to much higher levels."

Araghchi also pointed out that, "This treaty creates the bases of our new relations. Most importantly, it gives a long-term perspective to these relations."

The Iranian minister concluded by saying that "We have many issues to consult and exchange views on today. Both in bilateral relations, regional issues, and important international issues."

Heading a delegation, Araghchi arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday and was received for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin during which he conveyed a written message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

