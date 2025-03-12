Houthi says any Israeli ship in Red Sea will be targeted

The US is fully complicit in anything Israel is doing against Palestinians in Gaza, said the Yemeni leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a speech he delivered on Wednesday, adding that Israeli regime is supported by the US, certain Arab states, and commits all kinds of crimes.

"Any Israeli-bound ship crossing declared operational zone will be targeted by Yemeni forces," Al-Houthi underscored.

"Arab regimes have always been abiding by priorities set by the US and the Israeli regime," he added.

"Yemen will take practical steps to enforce blockade against Israeli-bound ships as first step," the leader of Yemeni revolution said.

"All options are on the table as far as support for oppressed Palestinians is concerned," Al-Houthi continued to warn.

MNA