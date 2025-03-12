  1. World
Houthi says any Israeli ship in Red Sea will be targeted

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) - Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement said that Yemen has resumed its ban on Israeli ships as the deadline passed for reopening Gaza’s crossings, warning that the Yemenis will target any Israeli-bound ships.

The US is fully complicit in anything Israel is doing against Palestinians in Gaza, said the Yemeni leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi in a speech he delivered on Wednesday, adding that Israeli regime is supported by the US, certain Arab states,  and commits all kinds of crimes. 

"Any Israeli-bound ship crossing declared operational zone will be targeted by Yemeni forces," Al-Houthi underscored.

"Arab regimes have always been abiding by priorities set by the US and the Israeli regime," he added.

"Yemen will take practical steps to enforce blockade against Israeli-bound ships as first step," the leader of Yemeni revolution said.

"All options are on the table as far as support for oppressed Palestinians is concerned," Al-Houthi continued to warn.

