Iran never accept negotiations under pressure: FM Spox.

Addressing his weekly press conference on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei spoke about recent developments in Iran and the region.

Answering a question raised by reporters about Trump's letter to Iran, he said, "We did not receive a letter."

Being asked about Iran's position regarding negotiations, the Iranian senior diplomat said, "The American politicians' policy is bullying. The Islamic Republic has never refused to negotiate. The Islamic Republic of Iran will never accept negotiations under pressure."

Condemning the cruel sanctions of the West against Iran, Baghaei noted, "The unilateral US sanctions against the Iranian nation have no legal justification or basis and are absolutely illegal."



MNA/