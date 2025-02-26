Iran reacts to fresh US sanctions on its oil trade

Condemning the fresh US sanctions, Baghaei emphasized that determining the economic and trade interactions between countries is a fundamental right of nations in shaping their destiny, and no external party has the right to interfere or disrupt such commercial relations based on political motives.

He stressed that Washington’s new sanctions against Iran’s foreign trade violate the principles of the UN Charter, particularly the respect for national sovereignty and the right of self-determination. He further stated that these measures contradict international laws governing free trade between nations and, therefore, constitute an unlawful, illegitimate, and unjust act that also violates the human rights of the Iranian people—making the US government internationally accountable.

Referring to claims by some American officials about their willingness to engage in talks with Iran, the Foreign Ministry spokesman described these new sanctions as the strongest evidence of the insincerity of such statements. He labeled the move as a clear sign of Washington’s continued hostility toward the prosperity, development, and well-being of the Iranian people.

Baghaei concluded by asserting that the Iranian nation, fully aware of America’s long history of hostile and interventionist policies—as well as its repeated breaches of commitments toward Iran—will continue on its path toward progress, dignity, and independence.

