Iranian oil supply to China in set to rebound in March 2025

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – China's imports of Iranian oil is set to rebound in March as non-sanctioned tankers, drawn by lucrative payoffs, joined the trade replacing vessels under US embargo, trade sources and analysts said.

The rebound of sanctioned oil shipments to China, the world's top importer, is easing supply worries that had boosted global oil prices, they said, according to Reuters. 

Washington has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on ships and entities dealing with oil from Iran and Russia since October, disrupting trade with major importers China and India.

The sanctions package on January 10 targeted more than 140 oil tankers, or about 42% of Russia's total seaborne crude exports and sparked a surge in freight rates.

