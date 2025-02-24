Hezbollah holds funeral for Hashem Safieddine in S Lebanon

Hundreds of mourners follow Martyr Sayyed Hashem’s coffin as the official funeral procession began in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, southern Lebanon.

Mourners solemnly welcomed the coffin of Hezbollah Sec-Gen Sayyed Hashem Safieddine in his southern hometown, Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, according to Al Manar TV English webiste.

Dozens of Muslim clerics and mourners pay their final respects to Sayyed Hashem Safieddine before his burial in his shrine, the Manar report added.

The flag of Imam Reza’s Holy Shrine is carried ahead of Sayyed Hashem Safieddine’s coffin during his funeral procession, the report added.

