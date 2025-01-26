Hamas issues statement on Israel violating ceasefire deal

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas stressed that it is working with mediators to prevent the return of refugees from the south to the north by the occupying regime.

Hamas stated that such an action was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The movement announced in a statement that the occupying regime is delaying under the pretext of not releasing the prisoner 'Erbil Jews, even though announcing to the mediators that she is alive and there are necessary guarantees for her release.

The movement added, "We hold the Israeli regime accountable for the delay in implementing the agreement, and we are working with the mediators with full responsibility to reach a solution that will lead to the return of the refugees."

SD/6359018