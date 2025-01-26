  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2025, 12:35 PM

Envoy:

Sudan FM to visit Iran with increasing ties on agenda

Sudan FM to visit Iran with increasing ties on agenda

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan will visit Iran in the next month to increase bilateral cooperation, Khaled Ebrahim Al-Sheikh , Deputy Ambassador of Sudan said.

"Iran is a strong country and we seek bilateral cooperation with Iran regarding the diplomatic approach of the President Pezeshkian government," the Deputy Ambassador of Sudan said.

"Sudan has also experienced sanctions like Iran, but we are very happy that Iran has successfully faced the biggest global sanctions and won," he said.

"Iran and Sudan have always had a good relationship during the past 20 years, and we hope that this cooperation will increase in the current situation," he added.

Iran is a very safe and beautiful country and we are consulting for the trip of Sudanese economic and business delegations to Iran, he noted.

MNA/IRN85730840

News ID 227452
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News