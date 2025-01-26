Sudan FM to visit Iran with increasing ties on agenda

"Iran is a strong country and we seek bilateral cooperation with Iran regarding the diplomatic approach of the President Pezeshkian government," the Deputy Ambassador of Sudan said.

"Sudan has also experienced sanctions like Iran, but we are very happy that Iran has successfully faced the biggest global sanctions and won," he said.

"Iran and Sudan have always had a good relationship during the past 20 years, and we hope that this cooperation will increase in the current situation," he added.

Iran is a very safe and beautiful country and we are consulting for the trip of Sudanese economic and business delegations to Iran, he noted.

