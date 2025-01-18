Yemen strikes Israeli ministry with Zolfaqar missile

Spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday that "We targeted the Israeli Ministry of War in Tel Aviv in a missile attack."

"This operation was carried out with the 'Zolfaqar' ballistic missile, which hit the target with very high accuracy and the enemy's defense systems were unable to intercept it," Saree said

Israeli regime has continued its genocidal campaign against the Gaza Strip despite the Wednesday ceasefire agreement, which will take effect on Sunday. It was announced on Saturday by the Gaza Health Ministry that the Israeli regime had killed over 122 Palestinians in Gaza since ceasefire was announced. On the other side, The Yemenis have vowed they will not stop their pro-Palestine retaliatory attack until the Israeli war on Gaza stops.

MNA