CENTCOM commander visits Syria

Kurilla met with US military commanders and servicemembers as well as “our Defeat-ISIL partners,” the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), Anadolu Agency reported.

He also visited the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by SDF.

"Without international repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, these camps risk creating the next generation of ISIL. Additionally, over 9,000 ISIL detainees from over 50 different countries remain in over a dozen SDF guarded detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIL Army' in detention," CENTCOM said.

According to the statement, Kurilla said that "CENTCOM remains focused on supporting the repatriation of al Hol and al-Roj camp residents back to their countries of origin."

"Gen. Kurilla also reiterated that CENTCOM will continue to work with the international community to transfer ISIL fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," it added.

