Zionist media reported that an explosion rocked an Israeli military base in the Negev desert in the south of the occupied territories.

The Zionist sources announced that the explosion took place inside a training class of new troops in the Negev military base and injured at least 10 Israeli soldiers.

Zionists claim that the blast occurred as a result of the explosion of a Hezbollah rocket.

Three are the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

