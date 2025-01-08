  1. World
Jan 8, 2025

Lebanese president to be elected tomorrow: Mikati

TEHRAN, Jan. 08 (MNA) – The local Arab media have cited Prime Minister Najib Mikati as saying on Wednesday that the president will be elected by the Parliament on Thursday

According to Al Jazeera, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized in a statement on Wednesday that "Tomorrow, the vacant presidential post will be filled."

The report said that the country's parliament is scheduled to convene to elect a new president, whose seat has been vacant for two years.

Joseph Aoun commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Force, and Suleiman Frangieh, the head of the Marada Movement, are among the main presidential candidates for the post in Lebanon, and with Najib Mikati's statement, it seems that an agreement has been achieved between the Lebanese factions on the matter.

