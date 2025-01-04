IRGC stage massive military drills in western Iran(+VIDEO)

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has launched a large-scale and specialized drill in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, as part of attempts to raise its combat preparedness and get further ready to confront potential security threats against the country.

The drills, codenamed Payambar-e-A’azam (Great Prophet) 19, kicked off in a combat zone in western Iran on Saturday, with the participation of various specialized divisions and units of the IRGC Ground Force, particularly from the Mirza Kuchak Khan Brigades.

During the first stage of the war game, different rapid response operation scenarios were exercised.

The quick transfer of troops and military hardware to the exercise area was carried out in the first part of the drills.

Iranian military forces hold routine exercises according to a detailed schedule in various parts of the country in order to test their weaponry and equipment and evaluate their combat preparedness.

The country’s officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiations.

MNA