UK Regulator sanctions hardline media over false information

Islamic Students Associations of Britain is proud to inform its respected members that The UK press regulator IPSO chaired by Lord Edward Faulks (member of UK parliament House of Lords) sanctioned The Times Newspaper for publishing "significantly inaccurate information" about Islamic Students Associations of Britain and for breaching regulations.

The Times Newspaper published numerous false allegations. In one of its articles it falsely claimed that ISAB was involved with an event that allegedly took place in 2020 in London containing anti-semitic chants.

Following formal complaints, The Times offered resolutions to ISAB to atone for publishing falsehoods, which ISAB categorically rejected. Accordingly, IPSO reviewed the matter along with over 449 pages of documents. The investigation concluded that ISAB had no involvement with the alleged event and that these claims were baseless. Ultimately The Times was sanctioned for breaching regulations.

This is not the first time that The Times Newspaper has strenuously attempted to tarnish the image of Muslim Students by publishing fabrications. This newspaper had falsely accused Mr Ataee, a former secretary of Islamic Students Associations of Britain, of personally having meetings with Ezzatollah Zarghami a former IRGC general. The Times later on sent him an apology and published a complete retraction stating: "We wrongly said that Mohammadhussain Ataee, a former official with the Islamic Students Associations of Britain, talked with Ezzatollah Zarghami, a general in Iran’s revolutionary guard. No such meeting took place."

The Independent Newspaper published similar false allegations about ISAB. Similar to The Times, it falsely claimed that ISAB was involved with an event that took place in 2020 in London allegedly containing anti-semitic chants. Following complaints The Independent Newspaper retracted their false allegations about ISAB.

It's worth noting that many Newspapers share sources and stories and most of these false allegations appear to have come from The JC and their affiliates. The JC has been described by award winning experts in journalism as "coarse and aggressive" and a "disservice" to the Jewish community.

The JC has recently faced criticism due to the publication of fabricated stories full of contradictions and lies described as many Newspapers as 'The JC Scandal'. Interestingly, even the author of one of The Times Newspaper's articles written against ISAB (which cites the JC as it's primary source) has recently criticised the JC and distanced himself from it. He publicly criticised the JC's leadership stating "How is it that British Jews don't know who owns 'their' paper" and that "The increasingly destructive editorship of the JC is no longer tenable." He also called for an end to the JC's secret ownership by announcing "it's ownership must be revealed - and hopefully replaced too." Those that previously believed The JC and it's affiliates' propaganda are now distancing themselves from that newspaper and retracting their articles which shows a serious decline in it's credibility.

This victory is a beacon of light demonstrating our students’ fluency and complete adherence to the law; even when those attacking ISAB show a complete lack of respect for the truth and often the rule of law. It also is a testament to the professionalism of students; by taking a proactive approach rather than a reactive approach to smear campaigns, Islamophobia and those that wish to divide our society.

Islamic Students Associations of Britain will always defend the rights and credibility of it's students and will not be silent against any injustice. We applaud all students to consider this success as a symbol of their impact in society through collective strength. This outcome yet again represents ISAB’s commitment in defending and supporting students.

MNA/